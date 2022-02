Devotees offer prayers at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

On the occasion of the Attukal Pongala festival, devotees offered prayers at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. While speaking to ANI, one of the devotees said, “Due to COVID-19, we were not able to celebrate the festival as usual.” Attukal Pongala is held on the ninth day of the 10-day festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple. The festival commenced on February 17.