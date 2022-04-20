Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Devotees join celebrations on return of Lord Kallazhagar to Alagarkoil in Madurai

A large procession of devotees joined the celebrations on the return of Lord Kallazhagar to Alagarkoil mounted on ‘Poo Pallakku’ in Madurai on April 19.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.