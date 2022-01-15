Devotees celebrate ‘Makaravilakku’ festival at Sabarimala temple in Kerala

A large number of devotees thronged the Sabarimala shrine on January 14 to celebrate the ‘Makaravilakku’ festival. Devotees performed rituals inside the temple on the occasion. ‘Makaravilakku’ is the first day of the Malayalam month of Makaram. On this auspicious day, Lord Ayyappa's sacred ornaments are brought in a procession to the Sabarimala shrine from the Pandalam palace which is located around 80 km away. Rituals are performed by lighting camphor in a vessel and are circled around the idol 3 times.