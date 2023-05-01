Devendra Fadnavis thanks Maharashtra Police for eliminating 3 Naxal supporters in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to Gadchiroli Naxal attack and thanked Maharashtra police for killing three Naxal supporters in the area. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the National Flag in Nagpur on the occasion of the state’s Foundation Day. While interacting with the media Deputy CM Fadnavis asserted, “C60 force of Maharashtra Police has killed three Naxal supporters in Gadchiroli in an encounter and I thank them for this step”.Meanwhile, May 01, 2023, marked the 63rd anniversary of the founding of the state of Maharashtra.