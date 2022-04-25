Devendra Fadnavis skips all-party meeting called by Maharashtra govt amid loudspeaker row

After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also skipped the all-party meeting called by the Maharashtra government on April 25. “We received an invitation from Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil for an all-party meeting today, but we didn't go in view of what has happened in the last few days. If someone has taken the role of Hitler, we felt it's better to fight instead of communicating,” said Devendra Fadnavis.