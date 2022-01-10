Development of waterways will ensure making India self-reliant Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on January 09 said ministry will continue taking strong steps towards development of waterways to make India self-reliant. “Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways will continue taking strong steps towards development of waterways. A primary role in trading will ensure the objective of making India self-reliant,” said Sonowal.