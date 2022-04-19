Development initiatives at Banas Dairy will empower farmers, boost rural economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 said that the development initiatives at Banas Dairy will empower farmers and boost the rural economy. While speaking at the inaugural event in Banaskantha, the PM said, “The development initiatives at Banas Dairy will empower farmers and boost the rural economy. The level of development in Gujarat makes every Gujarati proud. I visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra yesterday; the use of technology there is impressive. I urge education departments from other states to visit this centre.” PM Modi is on a 3-day visit to Gujarat.