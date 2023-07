Devastating Drone Visuals Show Flooded Roads Of Delhi After Yamuna River Swells

Key roads in the Indian capital, Delhi, have been flooded as water from the Yamuna river has overflowed onto them. The water level of the river has been rising since Wednesday after it breached an all-time high mark in more than 45 years. Authorities have evacuated thousands from nearby low-lying areas and have diverted traffic from arterial roads.

