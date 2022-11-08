Dev Deepawali celebrated with grandeur in Mathura

The age-old Mathura city was resplendent with an enthralling spectacle of light and colour on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 08 with lakhs of earthen lamps (diyas) illuminating the banks of the Ganga. Special arrangements have been made for the visiting devotees. All temples of Mathura were beautifully lit for Dev Deepawali.