Dev Deepawali 3-day hot air balloon show begins in Varanasi

Ahead of Dev Deepawali, Uttar Pradesh government initiated a three-day hot air balloon show. The show kick-started on November 17 and will end on November 19. To fly these hot air-balloons, 11 experts have come from Poland. Dev Deepawali is celebrated on November 18 this year. It is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima of Hindu calendar.