Despite difference of opinions we ought to ensure efficient work Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Malikarjun Kharge on March 31 bid farewell to the outgoing 72 members of the Upper House and said that they might have difference in opinion but they have to ensure that they work efficiently. “There is a saying in politics that there are often ups and downs but one should never leave the ground. We should keep that in mind while working for the people,” said LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. “Rajya Sabha is a permanent House, some members will retire while some others will come, it'll go on forever. We might have difference of opinions but we have to ensure that we work efficiently,” he further added. “Nehruji provided Rajya Sabha with power and integrity. He made RS MPs the members of various committees. Except, in the case of Money bills, both the Houses are equally powerful,” LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said.