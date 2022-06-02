Desperate snatcher-auto lifter arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested one desperate snatcher and auto lifter. Police team has received information that one person is roaming on a stolen motorcycle and tried to meet with his friend to commit the offence and would come to Sector-1, Dwarka. On the basis of secret information, a trap was laid down near Sector-1 of Dwarka and one motorcyclist was apprehended by the team at the instance of the informer. During interrogation, he was identified as Aashu and was previously involved in 13 cases of robbery, snatching, arms and motor vehicle theft. On inquiry, a motorcycle was found stolen from the area of Bindapur. On his disclosure, one stolen Scooty was also recovered from his possession. During interrogation, it was also revealed that he has already been externed from Delhi since March 2022.