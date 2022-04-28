Desperate auto lifters arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police has arrested two desperate auto lifters namely Imran and Javed. Both the accused were involved in various criminal cases in Delhi. Recently, they stole a car and gold ornaments from Takshila Apartment in IP Extension. After the incident, Police formed a team to nab the criminals. During the investigation, the police team received information that Imran and Javed, will be coming to Jagpravesh Chandra Hospital near CNG Pump, in a stolen car. On this information, a police team led a trap there and apprehended both the accused. The police also recovered a stolen car, gold ornaments along with a fake number plate from their possession.