Depression in pregnancy can be predicted by blood markers Study

While giving birth to a new life gives utmost happiness to any woman, it also brings in something not very pleasant with it -- depression. A study has revealed that signs of inflammation in the blood can reliably predict and identify severe depression in pregnancy. The findings could give physicians a much-needed tool to identify women who may be at risk for depression and better tailor their care throughout pregnancy. Nearly one in five new mothers experience severe depression during or after pregnancy and an estimated 14 per cent have suicidal thoughts. Inflammation can lead to worsening depressive symptoms, and pregnancy is a major inflammatory event. The ability to predict pregnancy-related depression and its severity will be a game changer for protecting the health of mothers and their infants. This study was among the first of its kind and followed 114 volunteers from Spectrum Health's Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics throughout their pregnancies. Participants provided blood samples and underwent clinical evaluations for depressive symptoms in each trimester and the postpartum period.