Deoghar ropeway incident: Around 10 persons rescued from Trikut hills

IAF recommenced rescue operations at Deoghar ropeway in Jharkhand on April 12. So far, around 10 persons have been rescued since morning including 5 men, 3 women and 2 children. As many as three to five persons are still believed to be in the cable cars, informed ITBP. Rescue operations are underway. Two people died after cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on April 10.