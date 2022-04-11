Deoghar cable car mishap: Reviewing situation, rescue operation underway, says Jharkhand CM

While speaking on the Deoghar rescue operation in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on April 11 in Ranchi, informed that he has been reviewing the situation, and said that the government has sought the help of NDRF and IAF. “I have been reviewing the situation since yesterday. We have sought help from the NDRF, IAF, experts, and commandos. The rescue efforts are underway since early this morning,” the CM said.