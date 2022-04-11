Deoghar cable car mishap: About 40 stuck people are safe, says ITBP PRO

Two Mi-17 helicopters are undertaking rescue operation at the spot in Deoghar, Jharkhand on April 11 after cable cars on the Trikoot ropeway collided. One died and 48 people were feared trapped in the incident. Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are carrying out the rescue operation. “Of 12 trolleys (stuck), 8 people rescued. About 40 people who're still stuck, are safe...By late evening, it's possible that we complete the rescue operation. Food is provided as much as possible, though not to all trolleys due to difficulties,” said Vivek Pandey, PRO, ITBP.