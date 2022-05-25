Denied ticket, Karnataka Congress General Secretary asks why party ignoring 50 pc of population

Karnataka Congress General Secretary Kavitha Reddy lashed out at her party for not promoting women empowerment while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council Elections. “It is extremely unfair and disturbing when 50 pc of the population is ignored. For the 3rd time in a row, the Karnataka Congress has not given women representation in the legislative council,” she said. “When men get so many opportunities why not women? Don't they represent leadership in Congress party? When women are not given an opportunity how do you expect them to grow? Hope correction will be done,” she added.