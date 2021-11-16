{"id":"2919863","source":"DNA","title":"Dengue Outbreak: Delhi records highest dengue cases since 2015","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Delhi witnesses a significant rise in dengue cases ever, highest spike since 2015. With over 5,270, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the National Capital.

\r

