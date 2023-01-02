Demonetisation Supreme Courts Big Order On 2016 Notes Ban Old Rs 500Rs 1000 notes to return

The Supreme Court Monday upheld the Centre’s 2016 decision demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes by 4:1 majority. The apex court backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 notes ban in a majority judgment and said the decision could not be faulted just because the Centre initiated it.