Democracy is Indias nature and its natural tendency PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Shimla via video conferencing on November 17 said that Democracy is India’s nature and its natural tendency. He further said that the role of states, citizens lays major foundation in democracy of India’s federal system. “For India, democracy is not just a system. In the years to come, we have to take the nation to new heights. We have to achieve extraordinary goals. This resolve can be completed only with efforts of everyone. When we talk of everyone's efforts in democracy in India's federal system and role of all states is its major foundation,” PM Modi added.