Democracy cannot only be in words, must be in deeds as well: Omar Abdullah

While speaking about the democratic situation, J&K Former Chief Minister and Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on April 28 said that India is a large democracy but democracy cannot only be in words but it must be in deeds also. “Religious freedom is one of the hallmarks of a democracy. India is a large democracy but democracy cannot only be in words but it must be in deeds also. This move to control, the atmosphere of intolerance does not bode well for this country,” the JKNC Vice President said.