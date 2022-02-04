Demanding special status for Bihar since Rabri Devi Ji was Chief Minster: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar’s Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on February 03, reacted on demand for the special status for the state and said that they have been demanding special status for Bihar since Rabri Devi Ji was chief minister of the state. “We have been demanding special status for a long time. When Rabri Devi Ji was the Chief Minister, even at that time the demand for special status was raised. Now they have a double-engine government, so whom are they asking? Who will give special status to Bihar?” said Tejashwi Yadav.