Demand for perfumes, attar increase ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr in Bengaluru

Ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr, the demand for non-alcoholic perfumes and attar have increased. People flock to Bengaluru market to buy these non-alcoholic perfumes and attar for prayers. As per the holy rituals of Eid-Ul-Fitr, the usage of alcohol and its products is prohibited. Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.