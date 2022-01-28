Demand for Kashmiri meat delicacy ‘Harisa’ soars in Valley amid biting cold

Amid the winter season, a Kashmiri meat delicacy, Harisa, is in high demand in the Valley, especially after snowfall in several places. The traditional dish is commonly known to keep the body warm in the harsh winter. Harisa is made with a mixture of Kashmiri saffron, aromatic spices, rice, meat and salts. High in calorie and protein content, the dish gets digested easily and is made in a big earthen pot known locally as a 'Mat' which is kept warm by firewood all night and tastes best when eaten fresh. Harisa dish is famous among tourists, so much so that when they go back they take the meat to their respective cities. The shop owners get orders from different states.