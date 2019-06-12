Delimitation in the state is a rumour JK Governor

Jammu and Kashmir’s Governor Satya Pal Malik rejected the earlier reports that the Centre was planning delimitation in the state. While addressing a press conference in J&K, Satya Pal Malik said, “Delimitation is not a one day process, it’s a constitutional matter, even the Home Ministry has not confirmed it. Right now these are only rumours.” Earlier, mainstream parties reacted sharply to reports that the government of India was planning delimitation in the state and termed the attempt of delimitation as partition of state on communal lines.