Deliberate attempt to instigate fights between Hindu-Muslim community: Kharge on ‘hijab’ row

Condemning the Karnataka 'hijab' row, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on February 09 alleged that it is a deliberate attempt to instigate fights between Hindu-Muslim community. “Hijab issue in Karnataka is being done for a deliberate polarisation of votes and to instigate fights between Hindu-Muslim… as political parties are behind it, directly or indirectly. If someone doesn't work as per discipline, grants should be cancelled,” he added.