Delhiites express concerns as air quality deteriorates

The overall air quality of Delhi has slipped to the 'very poor' category on November 01. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302. The agency has predicted that the air quality will "improve to the upper end of poor" due to the expected change in wind direction to westerly/south-westerly reducing transport of emissions from stubble burning.