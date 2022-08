Delhi: Yamuna river overflows, inundates nearby low-lying areas

Yamuna river continued to overflow on August 18 inundating low-lying areas in Delhi. People were forced to live on the roadside as water reached height of 4 feet where they were living. “Water reached height of 4ft where we were living. No one told us water levels are rising. I work in a nursery that suffered great loss due to this,” said a local.