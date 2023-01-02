Delhi Woman dragging case Non-bailable charges invoked eye witness unfolds several aspects

A woman's body was dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in the Sultanpuri area in Delhi on Jan 01. After being hit by the car, the body was entangled in the wheel and was dragged alongside. All five occupants of the car have been apprehended, the Delhi Police. Also, section 304 of IPC has been invoked on all the five present in the car. The eyewitness of the incident has also unfolded several aspects of the case.