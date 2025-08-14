Delhi Weather Delhi-NCR Weather IMD Warns of Heavy Rain Red Alert in Place Till August 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR as the region experiences heavy rainfall. According to the forecast, intense showers are expected to continue until August 16, potentially causing waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and local flooding in several areas. Authorities have advised residents to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.