Delhi: WB CM Mamata, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan arrive for NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 7th Governing Council meet of Niti Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre on August 07. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived for the meeting.