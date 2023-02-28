Delhi was a milking cow for CM Kejriwal to fund Punjab elections: Gautam Gambhir

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir alleged that the Union Territory was treated as a milking cow by the CM to fund Punjab elections. “Delhi was a milking cow for CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Excise Policy was made to fund the Punjab elections, fight elections with the help of Khalistanis. No new development took place in Delhi. For the first time an education minister has been arrested in liquor scam case,” he said.