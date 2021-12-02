Delhi wakes up to hazy morning AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on December 02 morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 312. The Delhi government has put a ban on all construction activities in the national capital till further orders.