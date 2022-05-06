Delhi Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav Ashwini Choubey take part in yoga session

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey on May 06 took part in yoga session. They performed yoga in Delhi ahead of International yoga Day. International Yoga day is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. The ‘Yoga Utsav’ has been organised prior to the International Yoga Day in view of the Central Government's initiative of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.