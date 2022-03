Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flags off 100 new CNG buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on March 07 flagged off 100 new CNG buses and one electric bus from DTC Indraprastha depot. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Today 100 new CNG buses and one electric bus are being introduced for the people. In the coming time, 300 electric buses will be added. We have crossed the figure of 7,000 buses in Delhi. The electric bus does not cause any pollution.”