Delhi: Traditional doll maker Konsam Ibomcha Singh receives Padma Shri

Konsam Ibomcha Singh, a 58-years-old traditional doll maker from Manipur, received the prestigious Padma Shri award on March 21 in Delhi. He has received the award in the field of Art (Craft- Toy). The artist has been making the dolls for over 3 decades. While speaking to ANI, the doll maker said, “I didn't apply for this award, feeling lucky to receive the award. PM is encouraging craft. I'm the only one in the region to make this style of dolls.”