Delhi Three held for assaulting police officer on duty after traffic violation

A video showing three youths assaulting police officer on duty in Delhi surfaced on June 08. The youngsters were allegedly travelling on a scooter on wrong side without helmets when the officer objected. The incident apparently took place in Sangam Vihar area of the National Capital. The angry scooter riders physically assaulted the policeman when he called a crane to seize their two-wheeler. An FIR has been registered in this case.