Delhi Temporary structures razed in Rohini during anti-encroachment drive

Temporary structures are being razed during MCD anti-encroachment drive at KN Katju Marg of Delhi’s Rohini on May 12. People voluntarily removed the temporary structures after anti-encroachment drive was announced by the civic body. The demolition drive began in Delhi on May 04 and it will continue till May 13. The civic bodies are taking stern action against the illegal land occupation in parts of Delhi.