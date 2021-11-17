{"id":"2920074","source":"DNA","title":"Delhi temporarily shuts down schools, power plants amid air pollution crises ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"As New Delhi battles toxic smog, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in the national capital of Delhi and NCR have been instructed to remain shut until further notice. The CAQM, an agency under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) also decided to shut down all industries that are running on non-gas fuels for all NCR states. The directives also ordered a ban on construction with exemptions till 21 November.","summary":"As New Delhi battles toxic smog, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in the national capital of Delhi and NCR have been instructed to remain shut until further notice. The CAQM, an agency under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) also decided to shut down all industries that are running on non-gas fuels for all NCR states. The directives also ordered a ban on construction with exemptions till 21 November.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-delhi-temporarily-shuts-down-schools-power-plants-amid-air-pollution-crises-2920074","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005783-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_DNA_POLLUTION_VIDEO_SK.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637162702","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:55 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:55 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920074"}