Delhi: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives at Parliament

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 31 reached Parliament in Delhi. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. The Chief Minister is on three-day visit to Delhi. Stalin will inaugurate the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) new office in the national capital at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on April 2.