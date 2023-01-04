Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Delhi Sultanpuri accident case: “Victim was not alone,” says Delhi Police

In a major development that might help the police to solve multi-layered horrific Sultanpuri accident case, Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar P Hooda on January 03 informed about the possible eyewitness in the case who was with the victim during the accident. Further informing about the witness being cooperative, the police said that the witness' statement will be recorded under the 164 CrPC. "We have found a new clue on the Sultanpuri case. The deceased was not alone on her scooty and was with a girl. She walked away from the incident site after the accident. We now have an eyewitness. She is cooperating with the police. Her statement will be recorded under 164 CrPC. This is a significant development in the case. This will help us in serving justice by punishing the accused. The investigation is going on," the police said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.