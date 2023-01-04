Delhi Sultanpuri accident case: “Victim was not alone,” says Delhi Police

In a major development that might help the police to solve multi-layered horrific Sultanpuri accident case, Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar P Hooda on January 03 informed about the possible eyewitness in the case who was with the victim during the accident. Further informing about the witness being cooperative, the police said that the witness' statement will be recorded under the 164 CrPC. "We have found a new clue on the Sultanpuri case. The deceased was not alone on her scooty and was with a girl. She walked away from the incident site after the accident. We now have an eyewitness. She is cooperating with the police. Her statement will be recorded under 164 CrPC. This is a significant development in the case. This will help us in serving justice by punishing the accused. The investigation is going on," the police said.