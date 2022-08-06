Search icon
Delhi: Students hand over Rakhis made for soldiers to Defence Minister

Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, students of various schools handed over Rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 06. The students made the Rakhis for the soldiers guarding the borders. Rajnath Singh assured that these Rakhis will be reaching soldiers of all three services. Addressing the media persons, Rajnath Singh said, “As the Defence Minister of the country, I assure you that I myself will provide these Rakhis to the three service chiefs so that they can reach the Jawans of all three services.” Senior Principal of Bharani Park Group of Institutions, Dr Ramasubramanian said, “With lots of love and gratitude, we have brought 1.5 lakh handmade Rakhis for brave soldiers of our country - 75,000 Rakhis have Tirukku?al printed on them and another 75,000 Rakhis are handmade.”

