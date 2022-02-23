Delhi Situation is normal but safety is priority say students returned from Ukraine

Situation in Ukraine is normal as of yet, but safety is priority, said the students who returned to India from Ukraine in the first Air India special flight that landed at the IGI Airport in Delhi on February 22. “The situation is normal there, the college didn't ask us to return. Panic was created due to several media reports, our studies are being impacted,” a student said. Amid the prevailing situation in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia, India has advised its citizens to temporarily leave the country.