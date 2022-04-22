Delhi Security personnel continue to monitor law and order situation in Jahangirpuri

In the wake of the Jahangirpuri violence and the demolition drive, security personnel continued to monitor the law and order situation in the area. Supreme Court on April 20 ordered to maintain a “status-quo” on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Jahangirpuri. Delhi Police beefed up security in the violence-hit area with heavy barricades. Drones are being used for security surveillance.