Delhi: SDMC conducts anti-encroachment drive in Vishnu Garden

New Delhi, May 12 ANI): An anti-encroachment drive is underway at Chand Nagar in Vishnu Garden on May 12. The demolition drive is being conducted by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The demolition drive began in Delhi on May 04 and it will continue till May 13. The civic bodies are taking stern action against the illegal land occupation in parts of Delhi.