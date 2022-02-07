Delhi's ‘Nest Man’ provides shelter for more than 2.5 lakh birds

In a bid to save lakhs of birds in the National Capital, a resident of Delhi's Ashok Vihar area has built more than 2.5 lakh nests in his life, is called the "Nest Man" in the city. Rakesh Khatri, also known as the Nest Man, also teaches people to create nests and taught more than lakhs of students till now. He has also received many awards for building these shelters for birds. He has been awarded the Limca Book of Records, even have a chapter in class 4 ICSE book.