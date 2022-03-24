Delhi’s GSDP has increased by 50 pc in last 5 years: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 24 said that the National Capital’s GSDP has increased 50 percent in last 5 years and claimed that it is highest in any state. “Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has appreciated the work of the Delhi government. Our GSDP has increased by 50 per cent which is the highest in any state. Many new programs are being done in schools. We need to work on some issues including water, pollution, and roadways,” Kejriwal said.