Delhi’s Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 22 announced to build an Armed Forces Preparatory School on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan and named it after Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh. “We are building a 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan, where students will be trained for the armed forces. The fees for the school will be free and will have separate hostels for boys and girls,” Kejriwal said. “Any student residing in Delhi can take admission in this school for classes 9th and 11th. Both classes will have 100 seats each. The classes will start this year and we have received 18,000 applications for it,” Kejriwal added.