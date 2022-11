Delhi’s AQI recorded at 339, likely to deteriorate further

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on November 09. Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 329, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air as Noida also registered ‘very poor’ air quality with an AQI of 380 while Gurugram's AQI stood at 336 and continued to remain in the 'very poor'